Karen Sue McIntosh, 70, of Knoxville

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Karen Sue McIntosh of Knoxville, Tennessee. Karen was born May 7, 1952, in Knoxville, and passed away on August 27, 2022, at the age of 70.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence Elbert McIntosh, and Clara Mae Woods McIntosh. She is survived by her Stepmother, Joyce McIntosh of Knoxville; and, her brother Mike McIntosh and his wife Felicia of Andersonville, Tennessee. She is also survived by niece, Kristin McIntosh of Charlotte, North Carolina; nephew, Adam McIntosh of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and, nephew, Brandon McIntosh and his wife Shayle, their children, Harper, Julian and Laurel of Celina, Texas.

Karen was a special person who created many lasting relationships with those she met on her journey through life. She retired from Y-12, where she worked for over 35 years, developing life-long friendships and a treasured “work” family. The Y-12 years brought Karen one of her best friends, Patricia Weaver who has become an honorary member of the McIntosh Family. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends, neighbors, and her pets – they all brought her life much joy and happiness. There are countless stories of good times with her wonderful neighbors Cheryl Lay, Ron Cockrum, and the Katz Family – Regina, Jesse, Jacob, and Joseph. Karen had a voracious love for her animals and loved Jacob and Joseph Katz just as much. May her tired body and soul find eternal peace, a valley full of wagging tails and the arms of her beloved parents.

A celebration of life will be held at Holly Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton Tennessee on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at 12:00 PM, with a service to follow at 1:00 PM. A graveside service with be held at 2:30 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Claxton, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Appalachian Bear Rescue, PO Box 364, Townsend, Tennessee, 37882. www.appalachianbearrescue.org

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com.