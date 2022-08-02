Juanita Farmer

Juanita Farmer transported to her heavenly home on August 1, 2022. Born to Joe and Cleva Brock on September 15, 1927.  She professed her Christian Faith and was baptized on October 10, 1938.  She remained a life-long member of New Salem Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities as pianist, song leader, VBS director, WMU and youth director, and church historian.  She was active in many community activities including Home Demonstration Club and Anderson County Fair. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Nelson Farmer; parents, Joe and Cleva Brock; brothers, Willard Brock and Joe Brock, Jr.; sister, Wilma Brock Simpson; mother-in-law, Sarah Farmer; brother-in-law, Roy Farmer, John Farmer, Sr., Gene Paul Farmer, Jimmy Farmer; sister-in-law, Louise Farmer Beets.

She is survived by sons, David (Louise) Farmer and Joseph (Lily) Farmer; granddaughter, Lailah Farmer; grandsons, Farris (Ashley) Farmer and Joshua Farmer; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Erwin (Mary) Brock; sister-in-law, Billie Farmer. Special thanks to Marcy Gibson and the nursing staff of Covenant Hospice, to Deborah Riggs and Cathy Seiber for their excellent home care and to Rev. Ginny Ireland for her vigilant inspiration.

The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow with Rev. Ginny Ireland officiating.  Juanita’s graveside will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

