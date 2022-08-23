Jimmy Ray Burris, 64, of Jacksboro

Jimmy Ray Burris, age 64 of Jacksboro, TN passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at the LaFollette Medical Center. He was born September 9, 1957 to the late Ellis and Blanche Burris. Jimmy was a member of the Mt. Paran Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Otis & Bessie Burris and Arthur & Gladys Neer, sister, Patricia Burris and brother, Virgil Burris.

Survivors include: wife, Cheryl Burris of Jacksboro, son, Jimmy Burris, Jr. and wife Cindy of Caryville, daughter, Natalie Shorter & husband Dustin of Nashville, step children, Meribeth Cotton and boyfriend, Adam Kitts of Jacksboro, brothers, Junior Burris & wife Libby of Oliver Springs, Donny Burris of Nashville, Arthur Neer of Clinton, sister, Nancy Andrews and husband Cotton of Caryville, sister-in-laws, Tommie Witthohn & husband Jim of Florida, Glenna Ball & husband Johnny of Jacksboro, brother-in-laws, Johnny Bruce & wife Diane of Jacksboro, Eddie Bruce & wife Mona of LaFollette, Danny Bruce & wife Vickie of LaFollette, grandchildren, Katelynn Burris, (Papaw’s Girl) Isabella Burris, Ellie Burris and Colton Shorter.

Visitation: 6-8 PM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow visitation at 8 PM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Whited officiating.

Interment: 11 AM, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.