Jennifer J. Cook, 46 of Lake City, TN was peacefully called home after a battle against lung afflictions on August 13, 2022. She was born on December 13, 1975 to her late father Dennis Phillips and Linda Bolinger Rhea. she at a young age accepted Jesus as her lord and savior. Jenny was known for many things including being a champion winning athlete, an amazing mother, daughter, grandmother, friend, and soulmate, as well as having a smile that could light up any room. Everyone who knew her, loved her. She is preceded in death by her father Dennis Phillips, her grandmother Jennifer Louise Rose Phillips, Grandfather William Ralph Bolinger Sr. and Iva Jean Bolinger, and step father John Timothy Rhea, whom with she is surely rejoicing in heavens halls.

She is survived by:

Her mother Linda Bolinger Rhea of Lake City

Her brothers Justin Rhea of Lake City and Tagen Loges Phillips of Knoxville

Her Daughters Morgan Grady & Val, Taylor Grady, Ashley Cook, and Katherine Cook & Austin Silvey of Oak Ridge

Her Grandchildren Raelyn Grady, Danielle Cook, and Tyler Silvey

Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends

Her loving boyfriend who was by her side until the very end, Shawn Phillips of Lake City

Jenny was a mother to many, and a friend to all. She loved her children fiercely, and fought hard to stay with them. She was known to be fierce for the ones she loved and a helpful hand for anyone in need. Her loss will be felt by many, and she will never be forgotten.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Ray Phillips officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Leach Cemetery for an 11:00 AM.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.