‘Jazz on the Hill’ returns Saturday at Green McAdoo

The Green McAdoo Cultural Organization will be hosting another edition of its “Jazz on the Hill” concert series this Saturday, August 6th on the grounds of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum in Clinton.

Jeanine Fuller & The True Funk Souldiers will be performing from 7 to 9 pm.

This is a free event open to the public, and you are welcome to bring your families, friends, blankets, and lawn chairs.

The center is located at 101 School Street in Clinton (37716).