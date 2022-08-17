James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton

James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.  He was born July 2, 1938, in Anderson County to the late James Wallace and Fern Cantrell.  He was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and the Tennessee National Guard.  James worked for Knox County Schools for many years where he was over the audio-visual department and later retired in the administration department.  Throughout his life he loved playing golf and was an avid reader.  In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Elliott Cantrell.

He is survived by his son, James “Kevin” Cantrell of Clinton; sister, Betty Cantrell Smith & husband Charles E. of Clinton.

The family is honoring James’s request and there will be no services.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

