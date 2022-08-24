Isaiah 117 House golf tournament set for Sept. 17

Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will host its annual golf tournament to benefit its Anderson County house next month.

On Saturday, September 17th, Isaiah 117 House Anderson will host the tournament at Centennial Golf Course in Oak Ridge.

The event is a four-person scramble and will include lunch from Apple Blossom Café, several opportunities to win prizes, including a vehicle donated by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet in Clinton for a Hole-in-One. Also, every participant will receive a free Titleist logo golf hat and a sleeve of Titleist Pro V1 logo golf balls.

Registration will begin at 12 noon on the 17th, with lunch served at 12:30 and a shotgun start at 1:30. Organizers say that tournament sponsorships are available and that there are five (5) sponsorship levels available – Title, Advocate, Partner, Team, and Hole sponsorships. Each sponsorship level includes marketing benefits, and some include the benefit of having multiple teams in the event.

To register a team, or to become a sponsor, visit www.isaiah117house.com/golf and choose Anderson

County. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/andersoncounty or contact Andrea Townsend by phone at 865-548-3169/ or by emailing Andrea.Townsend@isaiah117house.com.

ABOUT ISAIAH 117 HOUSE

Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in Anderson County without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared, and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them.

Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement. Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit

www.isaiah117house.com.