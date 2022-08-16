International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge

ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge.

The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..

IOAD is not only a day for somber remembrance, but also a day to acknowledge the pain and grief suffered by those left behind, and a day for stopping the stigma of drug-related death.

This event will include opening remarks from County Mayor Terry Frank, followed by a remembrance walk and a banner signing in commemoration of loved ones lost to overdose. Free dinner will be provided by Chicken Salad Chick and served at 6:00 p.m. Additionally, individual TN Save a Life training sessions will be held all evening, after which opioid overdose reversal kits will be available to those who qualify.

All are encouraged to bring photos of lost friends and family, and we hope to see everyone there!

After a previous decline in Anderson County, 2020 and 2021 saw a rapid increase in fatal overdoses. It is imperative that our community continues to work together to implement effective strategies for community change. If you are interested in joining ASAP’s Community Coalition as a volunteer or community partner, please send an email to ASAPofAnderson@gmail.com or visit our website at www.ASAPofAnderson.org and follow ASAPofAnderson on social media to see how you can support prevention efforts in Anderson County.