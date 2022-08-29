HSFB Week 2 Scores, Week 3 Schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD, WEEK 2
Clinton 45 Austin-East 14
Anderson County 48 Science Hill 6
Bearden 14 Oak Ridge 10
Kingston 38 Oliver Springs 6
Campbell County 46 Heritage 28
Oakdale 60 Jellico 22
Coalfield 55 Scott 13
Harriman 47 Wartburg 12
Central 41 Fulton 21
Sweetwater 35 Rockwood 0
Claiborne 38 Union County 12
West 40 Farragut 21
Morristown East 34 Halls 28
Karns 42 William Blount 14
SCHEDULE, WEEK 3
(Thursday) Northview Academy at Alcoa
Union County at Pigeon Forge
(Friday, WYSH, Lowe’s Tows Pregame Show at 7 pm, followed by 7:30 kickoff) Clinton at Oak Ridge
Anderson County at Fulton
Oliver Springs at Gordonsville
Lenoir City at Campbell County
Cosby at Jellico
Karns at Powell
Kingston at Brainerd
Harriman at Coalfield
Sunbright at Greenback
Gibbs at Carter
Austin-East at Gatlinburg-Pittman
West at Halls
Farragut at Maryville
Midway at Oakdale
Wartburg at Oneida
Central at Sevier County