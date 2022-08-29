HSFB Week 2 Scores, Week 3 Schedule

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 13 Views

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD, WEEK 2

Clinton 45 Austin-East 14

Anderson County 48 Science Hill 6

Bearden 14 Oak Ridge 10

Kingston 38 Oliver Springs 6

Campbell County 46 Heritage 28

Oakdale 60 Jellico 22

Coalfield 55 Scott 13

Harriman 47 Wartburg 12

Central 41 Fulton 21

Sweetwater 35 Rockwood 0

Claiborne 38 Union County 12

West 40 Farragut 21

Morristown East 34 Halls 28

Karns 42 William Blount 14

SCHEDULE, WEEK 3

(Thursday) Northview Academy at Alcoa

Union County at Pigeon Forge

(Friday, WYSH, Lowe’s Tows Pregame Show at 7 pm, followed by 7:30 kickoff) Clinton at Oak Ridge

Anderson County at Fulton

Oliver Springs at Gordonsville

Lenoir City at Campbell County

Cosby at Jellico

Karns at Powell

Kingston at Brainerd

Harriman at Coalfield

Sunbright at Greenback

Gibbs at Carter

Austin-East at Gatlinburg-Pittman

West at Halls

Farragut at Maryville

Midway at Oakdale

Wartburg at Oneida

Central at Sevier County

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Fritts makes donation to Claxton ES

On Friday, retiring Anderson County Commissioner Chuck Fritts made a $5000 donation to Claxton Elementary …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.