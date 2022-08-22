HSFB: Week 1 Scoreboard, Week 2 Schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD, WEEK 1
THURSDAY
Maryville 45 Heritage 7
Sevier County 7 Jefferson County 6
FRIDAY
Clinton 48 William Blount 0
Anderson County 48 Powell 14
Oak Ridge 46 South-Doyle 20
Rockwood 42 Oliver Springs 9
Chattanooga Central 35 Campbell County 21
Lynn Camp (KY) 20 Jellico 14
Kingston 51 Harriman 0
Gibbs 37 Halls 21
Oakdale 64 Pickett County 0
Coalfield 14 Wartburg 6
Cosby 49 Sunbright 20
Greeneville 49 Central 7
West Greene 27 Union County 6
Karns 35 Hardin Valley 17
Midway 22 Sale Creek 14
Alcoa 38 Rhea County 21
Fulton 41 Austin-East 22
SATURDAY
Morristown West 24 Morristown East 7
West 27 Bearden 7
SCHEDULE, WEEK 2
THURSDAY
Maryville at Powell
Alcoa at Gatlinburg-Pittman
FRIDAY
Clinton at Austin-East (Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football Pregame Show begins at 6:30, with kickoff at 7 pm. Please note the earlier start time.)
Anderson County at Science Hill
Oak Ridge at Bearden
Oliver Springs at Kingston
Campbell County at Heritage
Jellico at Oakdale
Farragut at West
Wartburg at Harriman
Fulton at Central
Sweetwater at Rockwood
Coalfield at Scott
Claiborne at Union County
Halls at Morristown East
Karns at William Blount