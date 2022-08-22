HSFB: Week 1 Scoreboard, Week 2 Schedule

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 21 Views

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD, WEEK 1

THURSDAY

Maryville 45 Heritage 7

Sevier County 7 Jefferson County 6

FRIDAY

Clinton 48 William Blount 0

Anderson County 48 Powell 14

Oak Ridge 46 South-Doyle 20

Rockwood 42 Oliver Springs 9

Chattanooga Central 35 Campbell County 21

Lynn Camp (KY) 20 Jellico 14

Kingston 51 Harriman 0

Gibbs 37 Halls 21

Oakdale 64 Pickett County 0

Coalfield 14 Wartburg 6

Cosby 49 Sunbright 20

Greeneville 49 Central 7

West Greene 27 Union County 6

Karns 35 Hardin Valley 17

Midway 22 Sale Creek 14

Alcoa 38 Rhea County 21

Fulton 41 Austin-East 22

SATURDAY

Morristown West 24 Morristown East 7

West 27 Bearden 7

SCHEDULE, WEEK 2

THURSDAY
Maryville at Powell

Alcoa at Gatlinburg-Pittman

FRIDAY
Clinton at Austin-East (Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football Pregame Show begins at 6:30, with kickoff at 7 pm. Please note the earlier start time.)

Anderson County at Science Hill

Oak Ridge at Bearden

Oliver Springs at Kingston

Campbell County at Heritage

Jellico at Oakdale

Farragut at West

Wartburg at Harriman

Fulton at Central

Sweetwater at Rockwood

Coalfield at Scott

Claiborne at Union County

Halls at Morristown East

Karns at William Blount

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORPD, TBI investigating man’s death

Oak Ridge Police and the TBI are investigating a man’s death as a possible homicide. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.