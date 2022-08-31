Homer Harrison Breeden, age 92

Homer Harrison Breeden, age 92, went Home to be with the Lord August 29, 2022. He was born January 20, 1930, in Hamblen Co. TN. He served our country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Anderson County Schools where he worked at Norwood Jr. School for 35 years.

He is preceded in death by parents, George Walter (Jake) and Viva Lee Jones Breeden; by brothers, Arnold, Enek, Floyd, Charlie and Earl.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Breeden, sons and daughter-in-law, Omer Breeden, Issac and Tammy Breeden, David and Michelle Breeden; daughters and son-in-law, Grace Ann Breeden, Margaret Breeden, Susie and Winford Bullock; grandsons, Winford and Chris Bullock, Timothy and Ronson Mitchell, Matthew and Christian Breeden; Granddaughters, Katherine Mitchell, Rachel Hinkle and Jessica Williams; 5 great grandchildren and sister Minnie Mae Hicks.

The time he was in NHC Oak Ridge he adopted Lamar Pitmon and Akira Boyd as son and daughter. A very special friend Gloria Whitakers. The family would like to thank his niece Sarah Crowley for the Love and Care for him and the staff at NHC Oak Ridge, along with Caris Hospice.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 2, 2022 between the hours of 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Ward officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00am at Poplar Creek Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Breeden family. www.sharpfh.com

