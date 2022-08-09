Photo submitted

Historic Downtown Clinton announces Phase 1 of Walking Tour complete

Historic Downtown Clinton has announced the completion of its new historical walking tour.

This walking tour includes brand new plaques containing historical information about 11 places in Clinton, including:

  • Academy Hill,
  • Anderson County Courthouse,
  • City of Clinton Field,
  • Clinton City Hall,
  • Clinton Middle School,
  • Eagle Bend,
  • Green McAdoo School,
  • Market Street
  • Terrapin Hill,
  • the Town Springs,
  • and the Train Depot.

Historic Downtown Clinton says that this first round of plaques is just Phase One of the walking tour, and that funding for this project was provided by the Hollingsworth Foundation.

Officials with the non-profit say they are working to raise funds to continue the next phase of public sites and that they will also be asking private building owners and residents of some of the town’s iconic and historic properties to join the tour as well.

Historic Downtown Clinton is in the process of developing maps for this tour to hand out to any visitors who would like to learn more about Clinton’s history.

In its announcement, the organization offered a special shout-out to Vice Chair and board member Joey Smith, who conducted the research and wrote all the information that appears on the plaques.

The announcement concludes by stating their hope that “this new addition is one all Clinton residents are proud of and something each one will take the opportunity to enjoy.”

