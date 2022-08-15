HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
Thursday
Heritage at Maryville
Jefferson County at Sevier County (MyVLT)
Friday
(WYSH Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football) William Blount at Clinton
Powell at Anderson County (BBB-TV OEB Game of the Week)
Oak Ridge at South-Doyle
Oliver Springs at Rockwood
Chattanooga Central at Campbell County
Lynn Camp (KY) at Jellico
Kingston at Harriman
Gibbs at Halls
Austin-East at Fulton
Pickett County at Oakdale
Coalfield at Wartburg
Hardin Valley at Karns
Midway at Sale Creek
Alcoa at Rhea County
Sunbright at Cosby
Central at Greeneville
Union County at West Greene
Saturday
Morristown West at Morristown East
West at Bearden