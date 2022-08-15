High School Football Week 1 Schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Thursday

Heritage at Maryville

Jefferson County at Sevier County (MyVLT)

Friday

(WYSH Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football) William Blount at Clinton

Powell at Anderson County (BBB-TV OEB Game of the Week)

Oak Ridge at South-Doyle

Oliver Springs at Rockwood

Chattanooga Central at Campbell County

Lynn Camp (KY) at Jellico

Kingston at Harriman

Gibbs at Halls

Austin-East at Fulton

Pickett County at Oakdale

Coalfield at Wartburg

Hardin Valley at Karns

Midway at Sale Creek

Alcoa at Rhea County

Sunbright at Cosby

Central at Greeneville

Union County at West Greene

Saturday

Morristown West at Morristown East

West at Bearden

