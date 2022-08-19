Harriman fugitive apprehended in Illinois

A Harriman man who was convicted of felony murder in July along with his wife in the death of her elderly aunt was apprehended by federal marshals on Wednesday, according to authorities in Roane County.

Christopher Kennedy was captured in Illinois, according to District Attorney Russell Johnson. Authorities had been searching for Kennedy since July 15th after he did not show up to the final day of the trial. He was not in custody because he had posted a $100,000 bond when he was initially arrested in 2019.

Christopher and Evelyn Kennedy were both convicted of felony murder and neglect in the 2019 death of 72-year-old Betty Crews. She was Evelyn Kennedy’s aunt.

According to Johnson, Evelyn Kennedy’s daughter called authorities on April 5, 2019, and Crews was admitted to the Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

Authorities at the time said that when found, Crews was in a state of severe neglect and malnutrition. She died two months later

Christopher Kennedy was captured by the U.S. Marshall’s Service in Marshall County, Illinois. He will be held without bond in Roane County while waiting for a sentencing hearing on the “next available court date,” according to Roane County authorities.

Evelyn Kennedy appeared in court in July and was sentenced to life in prison.

The couple was convicted following a four-day trial.