Hargett reminds citizens of Election Day tools

On Election Day, which is today (August 4th) Tennessee voters have two convenient and secure ways to contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections the toll-free Official Election Day Hotline and the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system.

To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system, Tennesseans should text ‘TN’ to 45995. They will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. The Division of Elections reviews reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or any Election Day impropriety and works with county election commissions, district attorneys and other parties to take appropriate action. 

Voters can also report voting issues or get answers to Election Day questions by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free Election Day hotline at 1-877-850-4959.

“Other organizations that ask voters to report election issues are not affiliated with our office,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “By using our Official Election Day Hotline or Text to Report Voter Fraud system, Tennesseans can be confident that they are getting accurate election information or that their concerns are getting to the right place.”

Tennessee voters can find their polling location and access voter-specific information, including sample ballots and election results, with the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest information about the Aug. 4 election, follow the Secretary of State on Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Instagram: @tnsecofstate and Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State.

