Fundraising continues for ACSO deputies injured in crash

Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when they were struck by a pickup truck.

As we told you earlier this week, the accident happened on August 1st at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, when off-duty Anderson County Reserve Deputy Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, and fellow ACSO reserve deputy, Nicole, fix a chain on a small dirt bike when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle. Initial reports indicate that the crash happened on a residential street with a speed limit of 15 miles per hour, although those reports do not give an estimate of how fast the pickup may have been traveling.

According to a GoFundMe page that has been set up for the couple, Nicole was struck and suffered what was described as a small fracture in her hip and a lot of road rash. Lucas, who is being credited with saving Nicole’s life by shoving her to the side. He took most of the vehicle strike, according to the post, and was knocked unconscious and is currently in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at UT Medical Center with fractures to his face and skull as well as other injuries.

Due to her injuries, Nicole cannot walk without assistance or stand without pain, according to the post, which goes on to say that Nicole is “both unable, and unavailable to work as she is caring for Lucas.”

The accident remains under investigation and we will update you as developments warrant.

In the meantime, here is a link to the GoFundMe page, which as of the time this report was filed, had raised a little over $70,000 toward its $100,000 goal.

Here is a link to our previous story.

Here is a statement issued by the ACSO on its Facebook page.

“We are reaching out to all of our prayer warriors. Reserve deputies, Lucas and Nicole Shoffner, were struck by a vehicle just days ago in Campbell County. Nicole suffered injuries, but Lucas took the brunt of the vehicle. At this time, Lucas is fighting for his life. He sustained very serious head injuries and is TICU at the University of Tennessee Hospital. There is a GoFundMe page that is taking donations for Lucas and Nicole as they are out of work and will be for quite a while. Please give if you can. Please pray for Lucas. He is an incredible young man who has devoted his entire career to serving his country and community. You don’t find them much better than Lucas. Pray for healing. Pray for Nicole. Pray that she will continue to stay strong during this incredibly tough time. A separate post with the GoFundMe page will be posted.“