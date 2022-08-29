Photo submitted

Fritts makes donation to Claxton ES

On Friday, retiring Anderson County Commissioner Chuck Fritts made a $5000 donation to Claxton Elementary School.

The longtime Commissioner represents Claxton’s District 1 until Thursday morning, and among his last acts as a member of the county’s legislative body, he wanted to make a donation that would make an impact on the young people in his district.

Fritts used the remaining funds in the Waste Management account given to every commissioner to support projects within their district as well as personal funds to make the $5000 donation, which will go toward the purchase of Chromebooks and other items needed to build a “literacy-focused” makerspace. Students will use the Chromebooks to research books in the library, place books on their wish list, and conduct research to support grade level standards, according to school leaders.

Fritts, who has represented Claxton on the Commission since 2002, announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

