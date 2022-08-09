Freels Family Reunion announced

The annual Freels Family Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th at 12 noon at Frozen Head State Park, Shelter C.
Bring a covered dish and come out for the fun. For more information, call 865-253-0017.
The annual Freels Family Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th at 12 noon at Frozen Head State Park, Shelter C.
Bring a covered dish and come out for the fun. For more information, call 865-253-0017.
Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for the monthly …