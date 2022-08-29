Frances Fay Poore, age 85, of Clinton

Frances Fay Poore, age 85, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Friday, August 26th, 2022. Frances was a fun, Christian woman who loved the Lord, and loved listening to gospel music. She was a huge fan of Elvis as well. Frances enjoyed spending time with her family and her fur baby, Sophie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Beatrice Poore; brother, Jack Poore; sister, Barbara Hicks; nephews, Kenny Nuchols and Tony Poore.

Frances is survived by her brother, Carl Poore and wife Tammy of Andersonville, TN; sister, Clolas Nuchols of Clinton, TN; nephew, Tommy Nuchols; nieces, Fay Carroll, Kay Bumgardner, Sandy Wells, Melissa Rhea, and Julie Morgan, and she is also survived by her special friend, Susan.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Riggs officiating. Her interment will be held at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, August 30th, 2022 following her funeral service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.