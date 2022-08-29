Frances Fay Poore, age 85, of Clinton

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 51 Views

Frances Fay Poore, age 85, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Friday, August 26th, 2022. Frances was a fun, Christian woman who loved the Lord, and loved listening to gospel music. She was a huge fan of Elvis as well. Frances enjoyed spending time with her family and her fur baby, Sophie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Beatrice Poore; brother, Jack Poore; sister, Barbara Hicks; nephews, Kenny Nuchols and Tony Poore.

Frances is survived by her brother, Carl Poore and wife Tammy of Andersonville, TN; sister, Clolas Nuchols of Clinton, TN; nephew, Tommy Nuchols; nieces, Fay Carroll, Kay Bumgardner, Sandy Wells, Melissa Rhea, and Julie Morgan, and she is also survived by her special friend, Susan.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Riggs officiating. Her interment will be held at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, August 30th, 2022 following her funeral service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Gail Powell, age 65 of Clinton

Gail Powell, age 65 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 23, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.