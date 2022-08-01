Final early voting tally in Anderson County

Early voting for Thursday’s elections wrapped up over the weekend.

In Anderson County, 1035 people voted in the final two days of the early voting period, with 719 ballots cast on Friday and 316 on Saturday. That brought the two-week total to 5386. Of those, 3663 people participated in the Republican primary, 1533 took part in the Democratic primary, and 190 people skipped both primaries and only voted in the general election.

Election Day is this Thursday, August 4th, and we have much more information on our website at www.wyshradio.com.

