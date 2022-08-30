Ex-Roane lawyer sentenced to life in federal prison

Last week, US District Court JudgeThomas A. Varlan sentenced 67-year-old Kent Lowery Booher of Harriman to serve life plus 120 months in federal prison on child exploitation charges.

Booher, a disbarred criminal defense attorney and prior sex offender, was found guilty of child exploitation crimes by a federal jury in April 2021 in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 2422(b), 2260A, 1591(a)(1), (b)(2), and 2251. Booher will also be ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined by the court at a later date, according to an announcement of the sentence released Monday by the US Attorney’s Office.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Booher used a telephone, Facebook and other electronic messaging platforms to communicate with an undercover officer that he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Over a five-day period, Booher engaged in sexually explicit communications with that officer and then arranged to meet the minor in person, at which time he was arrested by agents of the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Harriman Police Department.

Additionally, according to officials, at trial the jury also convicted Booher of charges pertaining to the sexual exploitation of a then-15-year-old girl between 2012 and 2013.

“The lengthy sentence given by the Judge displays the gravity of crimes committed against children and the punishments those who commit them will face,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

The lead agency in this investigation was the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The Knoxville Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Lenoir City Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Harriman Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Department of Corrections, and U.S. Secret Service, assisted with the investigation.