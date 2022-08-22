Educational programs to close Clingmans Dome Road on two mornings, Aug. 26th & Sept. 7th

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced two morning closures of Clingmans Dome Road on Friday, August 26 and Wednesday, September 7 until 1:00 p.m. each day. The seven-mile roadway will be closed on both mornings to facilitate a special curriculum-based education program. On Thursday, September 8, Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed until 3:30 p.m. to accommodate an additional education program. These closures will go into effect the night before each program day.

During these periods, the roadways are fully closed to all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Visitors should consider alternative destinations during these temporary closures. Look Rock Observation Tower along Foothills Parkway West offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and valleys in Tennessee. Similarly, in North Carolina the Blue Ridge Parkway hosts many opportunities for scenic vistas, including viewing the entire Smokies mountain range from Waterrock Knob. For historic landscape experiences, visitors should consider Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, Cataloochee Valley, or Oconaluftee Mountain Farm Museum.

For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm