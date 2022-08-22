Educational programs to close Clingmans Dome Road on two mornings, Aug. 26th & Sept. 7th

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 9 Views

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced two morning closures of Clingmans Dome Road on Friday, August 26 and Wednesday, September 7 until 1:00 p.m. each day. The seven-mile roadway will be closed on both mornings to facilitate a special curriculum-based education program. On Thursday, September 8, Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed until 3:30 p.m. to accommodate an additional education program. These closures will go into effect the night before each program day. 

During these periods, the roadways are fully closed to all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Visitors should consider alternative destinations during these temporary closures. Look Rock Observation Tower along Foothills Parkway West offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and valleys in Tennessee. Similarly, in North Carolina the Blue Ridge Parkway hosts many opportunities for scenic vistas, including viewing the entire Smokies mountain range from Waterrock Knob. For historic landscape experiences, visitors should consider Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, Cataloochee Valley, or Oconaluftee Mountain Farm Museum. 

For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

National Senior Citizens Day is August 21st

National Senior Citizens Day is Sunday, August 21st. The day recognizes seniors who have spent …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.