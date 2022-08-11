Edna Purn (Edmonds) Phillips, 93, of Dutch Valley

Edna Purn (Edmonds) Phillips, 93, of Dutch Valley passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022, at her home.
She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she enjoyed going to Sunday school and attended regularly until her health declined. In younger years she loved to sew and make clothes, enjoyed canning from the garden her husband James put out. Recently she loved going out for drives and people watching.  She always enjoyed sitting on the porch with her husband James until he passed in 2017. She was a wonderful homemaker and helpmate to her husband.  She was always concerned about her children and grandchildren even when she wasn’t feeling well herself, she was the epitome of a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.  Purn is preceded in death by, parents, Ulas and Edna Edmonds; husband of 70 years, James Phillips; sister, Ruby Baker; son, Jerry Phillips; grandson, Tony Phillips; daughter-in-law, Linda Phillips; grandson-in-law, Don McMillan

She is survived by:
Children…………… Steven Phillips and wife Michelle of Clinton
                               Celeste Phillips and Mark Whaley of Clinton

Grandchildren…. Amanda McMillan of Powell
                               Andrea Tindell of Clinton
                               Madison and husband Drew Mefford of Clinton
Daughter-in-law….Amparo Atencio of Oak Ridge
Great-grandchildren… Hannah, Gavin, Dominic, Mason, Eli, Avery, Judah and
          baby Atlas due in November                     

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 1-3PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with her graveside service to follow at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Thompson officiating. www.holleygamble.com

