Dragons streak past Roadrunners, 45-14

The Clinton Dragons are 2-0 for the second consecutive season after taking care of business at Austin-East Friday night, downing the Roadrunners, 45-14.

Once again, Clinton got off to a fast start, and the game was more or less out of reach for A-E by halftime, which saw the Dragons with a 39-6 advantage at intermission. The Orange & Black offense was again versatile, dynamic, and efficient, as they rolled up 473 total yards and the defense did its job, holding Austin-East to 207 yards. The efficiency of the Dragon offense was best demonstrated by their 7.7 yard average per carry in the rushing game, as well as by another solid night of quarterback play from Josh Keith, who was 16 of 22 for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

Javon Rodd got the scoring started for Clinton with a 12-yard touchdown run with 8:57 to play as the Dragons converted on the game’s opening drive. The defense got the ball back quickly on a fumble along the sidelines and the offense turned that into a 25-yard scoring strike from Keith to Lucas Kendall. A-E put the first points of the season up against the Dragon defense with 1:47 to play in the opening quarter when Markeyis Billingsley ran in from 5 yards out. After one quarter, CHS led 13-6.

The second quarter was all Clinton, as Jawan Goins scored on a 50-yard run 30 seconds into the period, followed by a Keith-to D’Mon Marable-touchdown pass from 27 yards out, a 15-yard run by Ereese King, and a 31-yard pass to Wesley Phillips that capped the first half scoring.

The second half started with the continuous clock, but the Roadrunners were able to get the deficit to under the 30-point “mercy rule” threshold on Billingsley touchdown catch from Roadrunner QB Juwaan Troutman, but that did ot last long as CHS answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Keith to Goins.

Box Score by Dan McWilliams

Clinton. 13-26-6-0—45

Austin-East 6- 0-8-0—14

Scoring

Clinton—Javon Rodd 12 run (kick failed), 8:57, 1st

Clinton—Lucas Kendall 25 pass from Joshuah Keith (Jacob Prewitt kick), 6:49, 1st

Austin-East—Markeyis Billingsley 5 run (run failed), 1:47, 1st

Clinton—Jawan Goins 50 run (Prewitt kick), 11:30, 2nd

Clinton—D’mon Marable 27 pass from Keith (kick failed), 6:41, 2nd

Clinton—Erreese King 15 run (Prewitt kick), 3:22, 2nd

Clinton—Wesley Phillips 31 pass from Keith (kick failed), 0:19.0, 2nd

Austin-East—Billingsley 65 pass from Juwaan Troutman (Isaiah Flowers run), 10:40, 3rd

Clinton—Goins 4 pass from Keith (kick failed), 10:00, 3rd

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 23, Austin-East 7

Rushes-yards: Clinton 25-193, Austin-East 20-38

Passing yards: Clinton 280, Austin-East 169

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 16-23-0, Austin-East 9-19-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 48-473, Austin-East 39-207

Punts-avg: Clinton 0-0, Austin-East 4-32.0

Return yardage: Clinton 41, Austin-East 41

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-12, Austin-East 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 5-39, Austin-East 6-58

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-1, Austin-East 2-1

Time of possession: Clinton 19:24, Austin-East 28:36

Time of game: 2 hours, 44 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Goins 8-107 (TD), King 7-42 (TD), Elijah Sexton 1-22, Rodd 1-12 (TD), Keith 4-11, William Taylor 1-1, Camden Britton 2-minus 1, Elijah Batiste 1-minus 1; Austin-East: Billingsley 13-38 (TD), Dimere Ligon 3-8, Isaiah Flowers 1-5, Troutman 1-4, Demarcus Allen 1-minus 3, Team 1-minus 14

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 16-22-0 280 (4 TDs), Team 0-1-0 0; Austin-East: Troutman 9-19-1 169 (TD)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Braylon Taylor 4-46, Kendall 3-80 (TD), Marable 3-68 (TD), Phillips 2-33 (TD), Goins 2-16 (TD), Jeremiah Lee 1-19, Teegan Bolinger 1-18; Austin-East: Allen 4-84, Tyric Jones 2-8, Billingsley 1-65 (TD), Leshaud Holloway 1-8, Amari Washington 1-4

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: none; Austin-East: Flowers 4-128-32.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Lee 3-41; Austin-East: Billingsley 2-21, Anthony McGhee 2-14, Washington 2-6

Punt returns – yards…(none for either team)

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Marable 1-0; Austin-East: none

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Team; Austin-East: 1

Sacks – yards…Clinton: none; Austin-East: Flowers 1-12