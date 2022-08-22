Dragons open season by steamrolling William Blount, 48-0

The Clinton Dragons wasted no time establishing the tone for the game and their 2022 season on Friday night, crushing the William Blount Governors, 48-0, at Dragon Stadium.

The Dragons won the coin toss and opted to receive the ball first. Their potent offense needed only three plays to capitalize as Jawan Goins ran through a gaping hole on the right side of the line and weaved his way downfield for 38-yard touchdown run. Jacob Prewitt, playing in his first football game, kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.

Prewitt’s ensuing pooch kick was muffed by a William Blount returner and the Dragons’ Riley Silk fell on it, giving Clinton the ball on the Governor 27. Three plays later, Ereese King scored from seven yards out and, despite a missed extra point, the rout was on at 13-0 less than two minutes gone into the first quarter.

Clinton’s defense came out aggressively and got the ball back for the offense quickly, and one play later, cashed it in on a 52-yard strike to a streaking D’Mon Marable that made the score 20-0.

On the game’s next drive, Teegan Bolinger leapt over a William Blount receiver to make a highlight-reel one-handed catch for an interception he returned for 19 yards.

On the next play from scrimmage, the Dragons would strike again, as Keith found Lucas Kendall in the front corner of the end zone, where the senior receiver was able to tap his toes for a spectacular 26-yard score that, with the extra point, gave Clinton a 27-0 lead.

Elijah Batiste capped the first quarter scoring barrage for Clinton with a seven-yard touchdown run and after one quarter of play, the Orange & Black held a commanding 34-0 lead.

Goins scored again in the second quarter on a seven-yard run and CHS led 41-0 at halftime.

Clinton scored one more time, in the fourth quarter, on a play that typified the kind of night it was for the Dragons. A high shotgun snap to Josh Keith bounced and was mishandled by the star junior quarterback, but he managed to regain control of the ball and roll out to his left, keeping his eyes downfield the entire time, and found Kendall all by himself in the flat at the Governor 40-yard line. From there, Kendall eluded would-be tacklers to punctuate the evening’s festivities with a 71-yard touchdown.

The continuous clock rule was in effect for the entire second half and while William Blount was able to move the ball a little bit in the third quarter, the Dragon defense proved impenetrable on this night, holding the Governors to under 100 yards of total offense for the game.

Clinton forced three turnovers and limited the Governor rushing attack to 11 yards on 37 carries. That figure does include yardage lost on sacks, as well, and Clinton had four of them on the night, one each by Dylan Spurlock, Rhett Seivers, Marable, and Batiste. In addition to Bolinger’s pick, Derek Bean also intercepted a Brett Cortez pass.

Offensively, Josh Keith finished with 8 completions on 12 pass attempts for 224 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Six different Dragons ran the ball, led by King with 71 yards on four carries and a score, Goins with his 56 yards and two scores coming on just three carries, and Batiste, who ended up with 35 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Five different Dragons receivers caught passes, led by Kendall’s two catches, both of which ended in TDs, for 97 yards. Braylon Taylor had three catches for 47 yards and Marable’s lone catch of the night resulted in a score.

Clinton’s offense was efficient, as they scored their 48 points with just 10 minutes, 39 seconds in time of possession. CHS outgained WBHS, 403-98, for the game.

According to longtime statistician and Courier News sports reporter Dan McWilliams, the 48-0 win was the biggest shutout win for Clinton since a 49-0 win at Campbell County in 1998, and the first shutout win overall since a 10-0 win at Scott in 2017.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

William Blount 0-0-0-0— 0

Clinton 34-7-0-7—48

Scoring

Clinton—Jawan Goins 38 run (Jacob Prewitt kick), 11:16, 1st

Clinton—Erreese King 7 run (kick failed), 9:55, 1st

Clinton—D’mon Marable 52 pass from Joshuah Keith (Prewitt kick), 7:15, 1st

Clinton—Lucas Kendall 26 pass from Keith (Prewitt kick), 5:30, 1st

Clinton—Elijah Batiste 7 run (Prewitt kick), 2:23, 1st

Clinton—Goins 7 run (Prewitt kick), 2:39, 2nd

Clinton—Kendall 71 pass from Keith (Prewitt kick), 11:36, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 11, William Blount 8

Rushes-yards: Clinton 14-179, William Blount 37-11

Passing yards: Clinton 224, William Blount 87

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 8-12-1, William Blount 3-8-2

Total plays-yards: Clinton 26-403, William Blount 45-98

Punts-avg: Clinton 1-47.0, William Blount 4-30.0

Return yardage: Clinton 36, William Blount 59

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, William Blount 4-45

Penalties-yards: Clinton 6-40, William Blount 10-73

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-0, William Blount 3-1

Time of possession: Clinton 10:39, William Blount 37:21

Time of game: 2 hours even

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: King 4-71 (TD), Goins 3-56 (2 TDs), Batiste 2-35 (TD), Brandon Hollifield 2-10, Keith 2-5, Javon Rodd 1-2; William Blount: Hunter Ogle 9-52, Eli Walker 9-12, T.J. Pierce 7-9, Garrett Clark 2-0, Brett Cortez 10-minus 62

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 8-12-1 224 (3 TDs); William Blount: Cortez 3-8-2 87

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Braylon Taylor 3-47, Kendall 2-97 (2 TDs), Marable 1-52 (TD), Goins 1-16, Wesley Phillips 1-12; William Blount: Navarr Macdonald-Risner 1-43, Holden Garrett 1-23, Walker 1-21

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Blane Collins 1-47-47.0; William Blount: Nathan Flores 4-120-30.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Goins 1-6; William Blount: Walker 4-42, Sam Sholtz 1-6

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Jeremiah Lee 1-11; William Blount: none

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Teegan Bolinger 1-19, Derek Bean 1-0; William Blount: #20: 1-11

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Riley Silk; William Blount: none

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Dylan Spurlock 1-15, Rhett Seivers 1-13, Marable 1-10, Batiste 1-7; William Blount: none