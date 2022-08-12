Dragons, Mavs, ‘Cats participate in jamborees

Several area high school football teams got in their final tune-ups before next week’s regular season openers as jamborees were held across East Tennessee.

The Clinton Dragons tangled with perennial power Greeneville during the Five-Star Preps Jamboree at Carson-Newman University and, in their 12 minutes of action, were outscored 13-7 by the Green Devils.

Also, at Carson-Newman on Thursday, Oak Ridge and Anderson County played to a 7-7 tie.

The Dragons open up the season one week from today at home against the William Blount Governors in a rematch of last year’s opener in Blount County. Clinton took a 41-23 decision in last year’s contest, and look to once again start their season with a bang right here on WYSH. Tune in at 7 pm Friday, August 19th for pregame coverage, followed at 7:30 by the kickoff of the all-new Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football on WYSH, your home for Clinton High School football since 1960.

Anderson County kicks off their 2022 season at home in week 1 against defending 5A champion Powell, a rematch of last year’s season-opening thriller, won by the Panthers, 60-48 in Knox County.

Oak Ridge hits the road to begin play this season as they head to Knoxville to face South-Doyle.