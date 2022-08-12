Dixie Lee Lengner, age 58, passed away on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. Dixie lived most of her life in Ft Collins and Loveland, Colorado, and finally said she found her place in Tennessee. She pursued careers as a court reporter, medical transcriptionist, and real estate agent. Dixie served honorably in the Naval Reserve for seven years; and was proud to wear the uniform alongside her daughter, Jessie, and her son, Asa. She was a woman of strong faith who loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed volunteering for KARM and the Angelic Ministry. Her three-year intense battle with ovarian cancer has finally come to an end. Her family is at peace in the comfort that her suffering is no more, and she is now in the arms of our Loving Father in Heaven.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Martha Lengner.

Dixie is survived by her fiancé, David Stringfield; son, Asa Gunderman and wife Leslie; daughters, Jessie Hartel and husband Shawn, Crystal Graham; brothers, David Lengner, Don Lengner, Jim Lengner, Josh Lengner, Matthew Lengner; sister, Denise Hammang; grandchildren, Dean Gunderman, Bay Gunderman, and Lilly Hartel.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Dixie’s funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Chuck Letsinger officiating. Following her funeral service, the family will be going in procession to Oliver Springs Cemetery where the Campbell County Honor Guard will perform full military honors before her graveside service begins.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.