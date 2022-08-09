Dennis “Doug” McGhee age 79 of Clinton

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 62 Views

Dennis “Doug” McGhee age 79 of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on September 20, 1942, in Clinton, TN to the late Ulyess and Bessie McMahan McGhee. Dennis was an honorary member of the Clinton Car Club and loved his 1968 Red Mustang. He loved the Saturday Night Poker Club, shooting pool and just loved hanging with all his buddies. Dennis also enjoyed watching and feeding the wildlife that visited his house daily. In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by, wife, Lois Faye McGhee and his In-Laws, Coy and Ruth Wright.
Survived by:

Children……………Douglas David McGhee and wife Kimberly
                               Angelia Martin and Greg Floyd
Grandchildren…..Randi Nicole Hope husband Kristopher
                               Annatasha Tawnee Cooper husband Cody                          
Great grandchildren……. Jackson David McGhee, Gabriella Cooper, Scarlett Cooper and Emmaline Hope
A host of very special friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 6-8 PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:30 and go in funeral procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for a 3:00PM interment. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org or P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 in Dennis’s Honor. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mary Ruth Bunch, 79, of Oliver Springs

Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.