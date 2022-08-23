David Gene Nolan,72, of Lake City was peacefully called home on July 28, 2022. Ol Man Dave, as most everyone referred to him, was born October 29, 1949 in Devonia, TN to the late Luke and Ruthie Nolan. He grew up in a large family learning the value of hard work and the power of loved ones very early on in life. He spent his youth tinkering around fixing things and paving the way for a future far greater than he could have ever imagined.

In 1968, he married the love of his life, Mary York. Together they raised 5 children. As a father, David worked hard to provide for his family. His love for his family was rivaled only by his sense of adventure. The two often coincided with one another as some of his best excursions were those with his family on countless adventures.

He was always on the move and the beach was always at the top of his list. He never shied away from a long drive or clearing his schedule if it meant some time in the sand with his favorite people. He found refuge in the outdoors beyond the sand dunes by hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling and shooting. When this jack-of-all-trades was not chasing down his next life experience, he could be found fixing anything under the sun. If anyone had a question about how to fix anything, they knew who to call. His knowledge of cars, trucks, plumbing, and household maintenance outshined any Google search or Youtube video.

His heart of gold extended beyond his acts of service. He loved picking his guitar and making up silly words to form his own hits.. To keep his energy up during his creative sessions a chew of Stokerś and a cup of coffee were never too far out of reach. His charm, wit, and ever supportive character translated easily to anyone fortunate enough to know him. His legacy will live on through the many memories that we all have of him.

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY:

Parents: Luke & Ruthie Nolan.

Brothers: Harvey Nolan and Hurstle Nolan

Sister: Frances Mitchell

SURVIVORS:

His devoted wife of 54 years, Mary Nolan

Children: Tina (Akbar) Momin of McDonough, GA.

Sandra (Brian) Brown of Lake City

Paul (Michelle) Nolan of Lake City

Delecia Nolan and William Pruitt of Hampton, GA

Niece that he raised as his own, Karen Nelson of Fort Myers, FL

Grandchildren: Heather (Brad) Phillips of Lake City

Shameem Momin of Morrow, GA

Jasmin Momin of McDonough, GA

Paul and Adam (Camel) Nolan of Lake City

Krystine, Trysta, and Abi Brown of Lake City

Sophia Pruitt of Hampton, GA

Jessica Coop, stationed in the Netherlands

¨Papaw Tucker´s¨ Great Grandchildren:

Alyvia, Kayleigh, and Emmalyne (Toodles) Phillips of Lake City

Kinleigh Coop currently living in the Netherlands

Brothers: Harlan (Connie) Nolan of Oliver Springs

Curtis (Mary) Nolan of Oak Ridge

Sister: Shirley (Lonnie) McKamey of Clinton

Brother-In-Law: Tommy Mitchell of Clinton

Sister-In-Law: Connie Nolan of Oakland, CA

Special Friends: Jason Fairchild, Rick Lamb, George Byrge, T J Barber, Jim Milsap and Ken Hacker

And a host of relatives & friends.

David will be forever remembered for his willingness to stand up for what he believed in and his

ability to show his love through the actions he took and the sacrifices he made.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bubby Hooks & TJ Barber officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee for an 11:00 graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.