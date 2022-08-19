Daughter of fallen officer raising money for Shoffners

The daughter of a Loudon County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty earlier this year is selling t-shirts to raise money for a pair of Anderson County reserve deputies.

Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed in February when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while removing a ladder that had fallen off a work truck on to I-75. His daughter, Chloe, a student at Loudon High School, is selling t-shirts to help Lucas and Nicole Shoffner, both reserve deputies with the ACSO who were struck by a pickup on August 1st in Campbell County as they tried to repair a dirt bike by the side of the road. Both were injured, but Lucas—who is credited with saving Nicole’s life by pushing her out of the way—took the brunt of the impact and was severely injured. He is currently being treated at UT Medical Center’s Trauma Intensive Care Unit.

Chloe is selling her “Shoffner Strong” t-shirts at tonight’s Soddy-Daisy/Loudon high school football game from 6:30 until halftime, with all proceeds benefiting the Shoffners.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt but cannot attend Friday’s game, follow this link.