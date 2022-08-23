On August 10, 2022, Darlis Phillips went home to be with Jesus at the age of 91. She was born on February 17, 1931. She was a faithful member of Fraterville Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing with the choir. In her free time, she enjoyed planting flowers, cooking and spending time with her family. She was very loved and will be missed by many.

Darlis is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Byrd C Phillips and her son Byrdus Phillips.

She is survived by daughter, Lois McCraw and David Stanley of Tunnel Hill Ga.; daughter, Judy and Jimmy Carroll of Heiskell Tn,; son, Curtis Phillips of Briceville Tn,; daughter, Debra Mozingo of Rocky Top Tn.; Mickey and Deshea Phillips of Rocky Top Tn,; daughter, Kim and Rychard Damewood of Clinton, Tn.

Grandchildren: Chris McCraw, Robin Gravitt, Lisa Carroll, Jamie Carroll, Todd Mozingo, Rodney Mozingo, Bryson Phillips, Mason Phillips, Madison Phillips, Kaiden Phillips, Kyra Damewood and Ethan Damewood.

Great Grandchildren: Savannah Jackson, Kristun McCraw, Brinkley McCraw, Aza Molina, Ian Gravitt, Dylan Carroll, Tucker Markland, Cayden McGaha, Tallan McGaha, Skylar Mozingo, Riley Mozingo, Phoenix Mozingo, Lacey Mozingo, and Memphis Phillips

Great Great Grandchildren: Luna Molina

Sister Tavy Powell of Tunnel Hill, Georgia;

Brother Dillard West of Illinois.





Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fraterville Baptist Church in Lake City. 1025 Briceville HWY, Rocky Top, TN 37769

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Fraterville Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Sweat officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.