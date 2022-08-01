Cynthia Lynn Clayton, 65

Cynthia Lynn Clayton, passed away at the age of 65, on Friday July 29th, 2022

She was a most beloved mother, Mimi, and friend.

Cynthia was born to Cecil Theodore and Artie Mae Clowers in Oak Ridge on June 26th, 1957. She attended Norwood Elementary and Middle School and Clinton High School. She was in the marching band and color guard which took her to the Greatest Band in Dixie Parade in New Orleans, LA. After graduation, she pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She obtained her LPN and then worked while receiving her RN from Walter State Community College. She worked as a surgical nurse at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for 20 years and was a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses. She enjoyed art, music, photography, all animals, and being at the beach. She was devoted to Jesus Christ and loved serving and singing at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She fought her battle against Multiple Sclerosis for 35 years and maintained much of her independence until the end of her life. Her faith in Jesus’ plan for her life carried her through the toughest years of her struggle.

Of all her accomplishments, being a mother and a mimi made her the proudest. She could often be seen at the ball field or in the gym cheering on her favorite people.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Theodore and Artie Mae Clowers, by her maternal grandparents, Earl and Stella Butler, and her paternal grandparents, Sam and Linda Clowers.

She is survived by her daughters, Sicily Alcorn and husband Brandon, Patricia Anke and husband Josh, Katrina Wright and husband Chris; grandchildren Bryson Jace Alcorn, Layla Mae Alcorn, Syrah Brynn Alcorn, Ashton Isabelle Wright, Mabry Jade Wright, Harrison Paul Anke, Dean Lyndon Anke; the father of her children Jack Clayton; brother Randall Clowers and wife Pat; sister Patricia Stansberry; special friends Jerry and Faye Hopwood; and many cherished extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Beech Park Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Gary Smith and Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. A graveside service will be at 11 am on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

