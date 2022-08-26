County unemployment data released

(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month.

Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same in Robertson County.

Across the state, 73 counties recorded an unemployment rate lower than 5% in July. The remaining 22 counties had a rate of 5% or greater but less than 10%.

Williamson County had the state’s lowest rate in July at 2.6%. The latest figure is down 0.2 of a percentage point when compared to June’s rate. Cheatham County’s rate dropped from 3.2% to 2.8% to become the state’s next lowest rate for the month.

Perry County recorded the highest unemployment rate in the state. Its July number of 6.3% still accounted for a 0.5 of a percentage point decrease from June’s rate. Bledsoe County had the second-highest number for the month at 6.1%, which was also a 0.5 percentage point drop from the previous month.

Locally, in Anderson County, unemployment fell by four-tenths of a point from 4.2% in June to 3.8% a month ago. Campbell County’s unemployment rate went down by a half a point in July, falling from 5.2% the previous month to 4.7%.

Knox County’s unemployment rate declined by three-tenths of a percent, falling from 3.6% in June to 3.3% last month.

Like Campbell, Morgan County saw a half-percentage point decrease in unemployment a month ago, as the rate fell from 4.6% to 4.1. Roane County’s unemployment rate fell to 402% from 4.6%, a decline of four-tenths of a point from June to July.



Statewide, July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.3%. This is the third consecutive month the state’s jobless number has been 0.1 of a percentage away from the all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2%.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped slightly between June and July, down 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5%.

County unemployment rates are not adjusted to take into account seasonal impacts on employment, such as school breaks and weather events.

TDLWD has prepared a complete analysis of the July 2022 unemployment data. That report is available here .