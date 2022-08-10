Community Action accepting commodity card applications

Anderson County Community Action will be taking applications for the PINK commodity card, at their office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton for the next week and a half.

Applications are accepted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon through Friday, August 19th.

All participants must be Anderson County residents and be income eligible. Please bring with you proof of your household income (not a bank statement) and proof of address when you come in to apply.

If you already have a PINK commodity card, you DO NOT need to sign up this time around.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, August 25th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. Please have your PINK card and 6 brown paper bags when you come to the distribution.

For more information on the Equal Opportunity program, call Anderson County Community Action at 865-457-5500.