The Clinton Police Department says its next “Coffee With a Cop” event will be held Wednesday, August 17th from 8 to 10 am at the Clinton Community Center.

The purpose of these informal events is to help build the relationships between members of the community and the officers whose job it is to protect that community. Officials say it is a great way to share ideas, ask questions, address any concerns, and simply just to get to know one another a little bit better.