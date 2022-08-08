Clinton looks good in scrimmage vs. CAK

The Clinton Dragons hosted a scrimmage Friday night at against the Christian Academy of Knoxville as the countdown to the start of high school football season continues.

Clinton “won” the scrimmage, 21-7, and looked good doing it. The Dragons were led by Joshuah Keith, who went 7-of-10 for 281 yards passing and ran for a touchdown, while Javon Rodd scored on a short run and Caleb Cook recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Clinton also gained 124 yards on the ground and the defense limited CAK to just 17 yards rushing and 142 yards in total offense.

Clinton opens up at home Friday, August 19th against the William Blount Governors on WYSH.