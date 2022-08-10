Photo from Clinton Public Library Facebook

Clinton Library showcases local art, artists

Jim Harris

In honor of American Artist Appreciation Month, the Clinton Public Library is hosting a community art showcase. According to a Library press release, artists from all across the area have provided beautiful art pieces in a variety of mediums that are currently on display throughout the building.

Visitors will be able to view the artworks during regular library hours through September 6th.

The Library will host an art showcase on August 18th from 5:30 pm to closing, during which the community is invited to mill about the library, enjoy the beautiful art, eat snacks, and even chat with attending artists, and have a good time. While some of the pieces will be for display at the Library only, others may be for sale, so be sure to ask about that if you would more details.

It is recommended that you keep an eye on the Clinton Public Library’s Facebook page for a “Sneak Peek” of some of the pieces as well as important information. For further details about the library’s art showcase, visit our website http://clintonpubliclibrary.org or send an email to Questions@clintonpubliclibrary.org.

