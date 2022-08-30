Clinton Library hosting small business webinar

The Clinton Public Library is excited to announce a free learning opportunity for small business owners. Thanks to our partnership with Google, the library is hosting a virtual webinar on September 15th, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. To find more information about the webinar and register, please follow this link.

The webinar is called Grow with Google: Establish a Professional Domain, Website, & Email. It will be presented by Grow with Google speaker Dave Delaney, and will cover the benefits of owning a domain, and how to get the most out of ownership. There will also be a live Q & A session.

Google requires at least 30 people to register five business days before the webinar in order to present it, so interested participants should register as soon as possible.

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org, or follow the CPL on social media.