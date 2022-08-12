CHS anglers Joseph Mashburn (left) and Kobe Walden display four of the five fish they caught on day one of the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship, August 11th, 2022 (Photo from www.Bassmaster.com)

CHS duo competes in national bass-fishing championship

Jim Harris

(Written by Christopher Decker for Bassmaster.com) Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter recovered from a slow start to catch 17 pounds, 15 ounces to take the lead on Day 1 of the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

Joseph Mashburn (left) and Kobe Walden at the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship. (Photo submitted by the Walden family)

The Sevier County High School juniors hold a 2-ounce lead on Livingston Parish High School anglers Destin Morales and Samuel Cobb Jr.

Clinton High School is represented at the national tournament by Kobe Walden and Joseph Mashburn, and on Day 1 the duo caught 10 pounds, six ounces, placing them at #50 on the leaderboard out of 315 entries from all across the nation, including 51 others representing high schools from the Volunteer State.

The full field launched from Green Pond Landing and Event Center at 6:20 am on Day 2 (Friday, August 12th) and return for weigh-in beginning at 2:20 pm.

The Top 12 teams after Friday’s weigh-in will advance to Championship Saturday.

Follow this link for full coverage of the event, including the leaderboard and a day 1 summary.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

