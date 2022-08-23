CHS Class of ’70 holding a big birthday party!

Many members of the Clinton High School Class of 1970 are turning 70 this year!

With that in mind, the Class of ’70 will hold a “The Class of 1970 is Turning 70” Birthday Party on Saturday, September 17th on the east side of Norris Dam State Park.

They have reserved the large pavilion at the top of the hill near the Tea Room and the Dam from 4 to 10 pm that day and they would love to see their classmates there. The event will be held rain or shine, according to organizers.

There will be a catered barbecue dinner at 6 pm featuring pulled pork, pulled chicken, three sides and a cookie for dessert, and water, tea, and soft drinks will be provided. The cost is $15 per person. Checks can be mailed to John Stair at 205 Walnut Street, Clinton, TN 37716 and the deadline to pay is September 10th.

Bring your lawn chairs, call your classmates and come out for a casual evening full of fun and fellowship.