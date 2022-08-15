CHS anglers finish in top half at national championship

A pair of Clinton High School bass fishermen placed in the top half of the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, held last week on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

Clinton High School was represented at the national tournament by Kobe Walden and Joseph Mashburn, and on Day 1 the duo caught fish weighing a total of 10 pounds, six ounces, placing them at #50 on the leaderboard out of over 300 entries from all across the nation.

On day two, the fishing gods were not as kind as the duo brought in two fish weighing a combined 3 pounds, 15 ounces.

Their two-day total came in at 14 pounds, 5 ounces, which was good enough to place them 119th out of the 315 total teams that qualified.

Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter of Sevier County were the leaders after the first day of competition but had to settle for 4th place, which was the highest finish by any team from Tennessee. The overall winner of the competition was a team from Wisconsin.

Follow this link for a look at the final leaderboard, photos and more.

