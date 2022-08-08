Charles “David” Fredricks, age 54, passed away at his residence on August 6, 2022. David was of the Baptist faith and had been saved and baptized at an early age. In previous years, David was an avid hiker and had completed all but 50 miles of the Great Smoky Mountains. David loved his family and would do anything for anybody.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas “Pete” Hutson and Betty Hutson of Clinton, Tennessee; Dallas Fredricks, Sr., and Lois Fredricks of Clinton, Tennessee; Bobby Thacker and Ruthie “Artie” Thacker of Kingston, Tennessee; and Georgia Thacker of Kingston, Tennessee.

David leaves behind his best friend and wife of almost 35 years, Annette Fredricks.

Father: Dallas Fredricks and Mollie Jones of Lafollette, Tennessee; Mother: Debra Koths and husband Arnie Koths of Jacksboro, Tennessee; Second Mother: Pat Sawyer and husband Howard Sawyer of Powell, Tennessee; Sister: Sharon McGhee and husband Joseph McGhee of Clinton, Tennessee; Brother: Leslie “Ian” Bookout and fiancé Sonja Werth of Wilmington, Delaware; Nephews: Joseph Langlois of Caryville, Tennessee; Matt Langlois and Sheila DeLalla of Clinton, Tennessee; Jake Townsend and wife Brittany of Andersonville, Tennessee; Ian Michael Bookout of Lake Orion, Michigan; Nieces: Josie Mojica and husband Hector Mojica of Decatur, Alabama; Jada McGhee of Clinton, Tennessee; Tori Kidd of Oneida, Tennessee; Great Nephews: Easton Owens and Barrett Townsend of Andersonville, Tennessee; Jaxon Langlois of Oneida, Tennessee; Great Niece: Bristol Townsend of Andersonville, Tennessee; Goddaughter Kennedi Brown of Clinton, Tennessee; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

Receiving of friends will be on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. with service to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Allen Giles officiating. His graveside will follow at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com