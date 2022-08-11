Change of command coming to 278th ACR

(Tennessee National Guard press release) The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m.

Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert, who resides in Kingsport. Turner is the 15th commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

After taking command in Dec. 2020, Turner placed heavy emphasis on readiness and ensuring the 278th was trained and equipped to meet any contingency. Over the last two years, the 278th supported statewide COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as conducted an eXportable Combat Training Capability at Fort Hood, Texas, in the summer of 2021. The XCTC tested the unit’s ability to operate in a desert environment with realistic combat scenarios.

Turner has also served concurrently as the Chief of Staff for the Tennessee Army National Guard since January and will continue in that position after relinquishing command.

Shubert was the commander for the 278th’s 4th Squadron headquartered in Mt. Carmel. He has more than 31 years of military experience and enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard as a cavalry scout in 1991. He earned a commission through the Tennessee National Guard Officer Candidate School in 1994 to become an armor officer and is a graduate of Tusculum College.

The 278th is one of five Armored Brigade Combat Teams in the Army National Guard and consists of over 4,000 Soldiers.