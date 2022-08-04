CCSO, TBI investigating after four found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and TBI agents are investigating what has been described by officials as an apparent murder-suicide after four bodies were found inside a home in LaFollette on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane Wednesday afternoon made their grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The victims are all believed to be related to one another, although as of the time this report was filed, their identities had not been released.

Investigators said the family living inside the home had not been heard from since last week when the father died from natural causes.

Funeral home workers reached out to the authorities after they hadn’t heard from his family to make arrangements, according to the CCSO.

Deputies reported that the family vehicles were still in the driveway when they arrived and that they had to force their way inside the home.

Officials have not released information about the possible causes or time of death, but the investigation is described as ongoing.