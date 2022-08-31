Caryville PD, TBI investigating after teen found dead

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 47 Views

The TBI and Caryville Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl.

The girl’s name had not been made public as of the time this report was filed, but authorities say her body was found in a home in the 100 block of Tennessee Street at around 8:30 am Tuesday.

Authorities issued a “be on the lookout,” or BOLO, alert for a man wanted for questioning in connection to the incident, but that alert was rescinded after he was reportedly located.

As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you here on WYSH.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

New, returning county officials to be sworn in Thursday

The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.