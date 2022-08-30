Carleen Bullock Thurman, age 88 of Clinton

Carleen Bullock Thurman, age 88 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Canterfield Assisted Living. Carleen was a member of Second Baptist Church and retired from TVA after 30 plus years of service.   She graduated from Clinton High School in 1954 and was a member of the Clinton High School marching band.  She was preceded in death by her husband, WP Thurman; parents, Carl and Lena Bullock.

She is survived by her sister, June B. Dotson; nephew, David Dotson & wife Tina; great niece, Grace Dotson; aunt, Margaret Morgan; nephews, David Lawrence and Louis Thurman; nieces, Karen Lawrence, Lydia Higgins, Linda Thurman Pash, Lori Thurman Pyle, & Leah Thurman Roberts; several other great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank special friend, Debbie Kirk for the loving care and friendship given to Carleen and her husband, WP.

Friends and family can call at their convenience from 9:00-11:00 am, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside service will be 12:00 pm, Wednesday at Norris Memorial Garden with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN  37716.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

