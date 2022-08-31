Carl B. Brock, age 64, of Clinton

Carl B. Brock, age 64, of Clinton, TN, passed away on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at the Waters in Clinton. Car was a hardworking man who did paint and body work on vehicles for most of his life. At one point, he owned his own business. In his free time, he liked to go out to eat, go to flea markets, and he enjoyed going out on Sundays.

He is preceded in death by is parents, Robert and Letha Brock; daughter, Stephanie Brock; brothers, Ronnie Brock and Jr. Brock.

Carl is survived by his ex-wife, Glenda Brock of Clinton, TN, and sister, Genana Godfry of KY.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

