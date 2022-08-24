Brenda Yvonne Pratt, 73, of Clinton

Jim Harris 42 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 14 Views

Brenda Yvonne Pratt, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, August 22nd, 2022. She was a proud and loving mother. Brenda loved going to church and throughout her lifetime she has visited several churches in the area. She dedicated her life to the Lord and to helping people. During her time as being a housemother at the Oasis of Love Center in Clinton, TN, she made a huge impact on the lives of the women that she met. Brenda was a spiritual guide for those women, and she did everything in her power to encourage them and help them along their journey.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Merton and Inez Couch, and her husband, Lanny Pratt.

Brenda is survived by her sons, Paul Pratt of Huntington, WV, David Pratt (Virginia) of Oak Ridge, TN, Tim Pratt of Henning, TN; daughters, Melanie Spencer of Knoxville, TN, Eva Scarborough (Brandon) of Clinton, TN; sister, Carol Harris (Larry) of Waycross, GA; grandchildren, Brandon Pratt, Alex Chukwu, Daniel Bailey, Caleb Triearico, Lauren Pratt, Preston Stockton, and Payton Stockton; great grandchildren, Bo Pratt and Maeve Bailey.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, August 26th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Brenda’s funeral service will begin at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will be going in procession to Foust Cemetery and would like to invite others to meet them at Jones Mortuary at 10:00 a.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Gardner III, age 18 of Knoxville

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Gardner III, age 18 of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly on August …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.