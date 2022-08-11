Braves hammer Smokies, 10-3

2 hours ago

(Tennessee Smokies) The Mississippi Braves defeated the Tennessee Smokies in a 10-3 rout to even the series Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium.

Mississippi (48-56, 19-16) did its damage on the back of three home runs, with five of their 10 runs coming via the. Javier Valdes, playing just his second Double-A game of the season, homered for the second consecutive night.
In his fourth start of the season, Tennessee’s LHP DJ Herz (L, 1-1) recorded his first loss of the year. Herz finished with four innings pitched, as he allowed six earned runs and two homers.
The Smokies’ (56-48, 19-16) offense finished with just one at-bat with runners in scoring position. Cole Roederer hit a solo home run in his first game off the Injured List since the All-Star break. Andy Weber also homered for the second time this season, on a solo shot to right.
The same two teams square off again Thursday night at Smokies Stadium, with first pitch set for 7:15 pm.

