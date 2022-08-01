BBB: Two-car Roane crash injures one

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a two-vehicle accident on Thursday sent one person to the hospital and severely damaged both vehicles.

Kingston Police Detective Keith Kile told BBB that a southbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by 18-year-old Evan Williams of Kingston, turned in front of a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old David McCune, who was traveling north on Gallaher Road, in front of the Weigel’s.

The impact from McCune’s truck caused Williams’s truck to land on it’s top.

According to the report, Williams stated he didn’t see McCune before attempting the turn into the Weigel’s parking lot. McCune said that the turn by Williams happened at the last minute, and he just couldn’t avoid hitting him. Williams was transported to a local hospital by his mother, who had arrived on the scene.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene.